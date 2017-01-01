IC Project – why use it

Project Management
The IC Project system was designed to facilitate precise project management. It allows the user to create plans and task groups as part of products. Task groups are divided into Kanban cards.
Asana + Jira + Basecamp + CRM + Slack = IC Project
Remember that everything is a project but only those well managed have a chance to succeed. With IC Project you get a lot of tools that are linked together and available in one place, which will allow you and your people to focus solely on the project to bring it to an end.CHECK FOR FREE
Which plan is right for your team?
348€annualy (-40%)
588€annualy (-50%)
!info w stopce – lewe
Probably best project management software in Your Company.
Try it for FREE!.
!info w stopce – kontakt